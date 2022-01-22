iFood receives authorization to make deliveries with drones in Brazil

iFood announced this Friday (21) that it received authorization from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to carry out deliveries with drones in Brazil. Despite the seal, the company has not announced when it will start delivering orders by air in the country.

According to the delivery app, authorization for daily commercial use is unprecedented in Latin America and is for Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). The vehicles will be able to carry loads of up to 2.5 kilos and will travel within a radius of 3 km, including in large cities.

The operation is still in the testing phase and, according to the company, “will continue to advance and, as the next steps, new locations and the feasibility of operating for investment in other regions of the country will be analyzed”.

iFood cites other regions of the country because delivery with drones has already been tested in states such as São Paulo (in the Capital) and Sergipe (cities of Aracaju and Barra dos Coqueiros). All flights are carried out and operated by the company Speedbird Aero.

“It is the beginning of a change that brings new ways and will speed up deliveries in different contexts when we put the use of an air modal in part of a delivery route”, said Fernando Martins, head of logistics and innovation at iFood.

The executive also said that drones can complement the work of couriers on part of the route. Air vehicles can pick up orders that are in a droneport and take them to the customer’s home, for example.