iFood will be the 1st company to carry out delivery with drones in Brazil after permission from Anac | Technology

Commercial deliveries can be made via drones in Brazil, including food, authorized the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) this Friday (21). With this, iFood, in partnership with Speedbird Aero, will be the first company in the Americas authorized to carry out delivery in this modal throughout the Brazilian territory.

THE permit, which is the first of its kind in the country, is restricted to the DLV-1 NEO model, on BVLOS routes, that is, beyond the pilot’s line of sight. The drone should only travel distances of up to 3 km, with loads of up to 2.5 kg, which can even be food.

Speedbird Aero, the company that will be able to operate the drones, must respect other safety restrictions, such as not flying over people, keeping distance from possible sources of electromagnetic interference, observing maximum and minimum operating heights and weather conditions.

“It is a unique achievement for Brazil. This is a historic milestone in aviation, but also in the development of society. It is the beginning of a change that will speed up deliveries with the use of air transport on part of the routes”, says Fernando Martins, head of logistics and innovation at iFood.

The company explained that drones only do part of the way. They take the orders to a droneport (a specific and safe area for drones to land and take off), where they are collected by an iFood delivery partner who completes the delivery by transporting them to the customer’s door.

iFood said, in a note, that it has been testing the modal since 2020, and was the first foodtech to deliver via drones with the approvals of Organs competent bodies throughout Latin America.

In December, the organization started its first experimental route of deliveries using the modal, with authorization from Anac. The operation has intercity deliveries, with flights between Aracaju and Barra dos Coqueiros (SE).

The company emphasizes that all drone operations are carried out by Speedbird, by professionals qualified and prepared for the airworthiness of drones, in a safe way.

In a note, Anac reported that the project authorization process was developed in 8 months, together with Speedbird Aero and AL Drones. The work was also carried out by Anac’s Airworthiness (Sar) and Operational Standards (Spo) Superintendencies.

Tests were carried out to test the use of the drone: three in São José dos Campos (SP), to evaluate the technical characteristics of the aircraft, and one test in Aracaju (SE), for operational evaluation.

