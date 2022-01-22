In 2022 Caixa Econômica predicts a 10% increase in mortgage loans

According to the executive president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, the state bank predicts a 10% increase in loan concessions for the purchase of real estate in 2022: “we will grow 10% and exceed 150 billion reais in concessions”, he said. Guimarães in an interview with Reuters.

According to the latest public data released by the institution, Caixa had a stock of financing in the real estate sector of 542 million reais in September last year. Until September 2021, Caixa granted 104 billion reais in real estate credit, registering an increase of 27.9% compared to the previous year.



–Continues after advertising–

The state-owned bank’s real estate credit lines directly impact the real estate market: “Caixa Econômica has the lowest real estate financing rate in Brazil. The institution also leads the financing of affordable housing, with the Minha Casa Verde e Amarela program (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida) and carries out the “own house fairs”, which offer financing lines that serve all family income brackets. contextualizes Rafael Scodelario, specialist in real estate acquisition and CEO of Escodelar Inteligencia Imobiliária.

Real estate credit had strong growth between 2020 and 2021 as a result of the fall in the SELIC rate to a minimum of 2% per year. Although the world economy remains in a climate of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Brazilian real estate market has good forecasts for the year 2022.

About Rafael Scodelario



–Continues after advertising–



Rafael Scodelario is 32 years old, has been a realtor since 2010 and a real estate entrepreneur since 2013. Owner of Escodelar Inteligencia Imobiliária, based in São Paulo and Florida, has more than 100 associated brokers and a portfolio of more than 9,000 properties. for sale and lease. 6 of the 10 most expensive apartments for sale in São Paulo are in your real estate agency. Rafael also enables projects (commercial and residential) through investment funds at cost price.

Today, with just over 11 years of experience, he has become a reference in the real estate and brokerage sector and has even sold properties for some famous people, such as Roberto Carlos and Athina Onassis.

Related