In ‘BBB 22’, Arthur Aguiar does not know that his daughter had respiratory arrest and stayed in the ICU

Mayra Cardi explained that she did not speak up when her husband entered the house because she was in the hospital with the couple’s daughter

Reproduction/Instagram/arthururaguiar Arthur Aguiar and Mayra Cardi are parents to Sophia, 3 years old



The actor Arthur Aguiar, who was with Covid-19, entered the house ofBBB 22” last Thursday, the 20th, and the influencer Mayra Cardi, who began to sign his name as Maira Cardi After her husband was confirmed on the reality show, he did not comment on social media. The followers were surprised and, last night, she explained that she did not speak up because her daughter was hospitalized. “Sorry for the absence today, such an important day for us! Arthur Aguiar’s entry that makes us so proud! Sophia spent the night and morning in the ICU because of our absence! I had decided not to say anything around here and leave this battle as ours! But in the face of a strong prayer, the answer came to me that this battle is ours! Child is fragile and ends up absorbing all the evil that comes! I ask everyone who believes in God to put our family in prayer! We will greatly need the prayer of all these three months”, wrote the influencer.

Confined to “BBB 22”, Arthur does not know that his daughter had to be admitted to the ICU. On the morning of this Friday, the 21st, Mayra, who has also participated in the reality show of Globe, recorded some stories telling what happened to Sophia, of three years. “I’m dying to take a shower and become a person, I’ve been taking care of my daughter for two days and sleeping sitting up in the hospital,” she said. “She had it as if it was a respiratory arrest, her larynx closes and she can’t breathe. We went to the hospital, gave her adrenaline so she could breathe, and now she is undergoing treatment, so she had to stay in the ICU for observation. We slept sitting up because when she lies down, it closes again. Thank God she managed to sleep well that night.” The influencer also thanked everyone who is praying for her family.