In Noronha, Aline Campos poses in a bikini and sculptural body impresses

Aline Campos, ex-Riscado, attracted the eyes of netizens this past Tuesday (18). Updating her Instagram feed, the model who is still spending a season in Noronha put her body to play.

In the record, the beauty posed wearing a purple bikini in front of a paradisiacal setting. “One of the most beautiful views in Noronha”, she said, who received numerous accolades in the comments box.

“Alineeee from the sky… I can’t say which impresses me more… Your beauty or the beauty of Fernando de Noronha. I’m with your beauty! “, drooled a follower. “One of the most beautiful sights is you 😍😂🔥💜”, said an internet user. “So perfect the model and the place, it looks like a painting! 😍🥰🥰❤️”, wrote one user. “Wow!! My God!! I love this woman!!!❤❤❤️❤️❤️ Wow!!! Too much!!! Beautiful!!! Show!!! Wonderful!!!❤️”, melted an admirer.

Covid-19

In the last week, Aline Campos used her social media to say that she had tested positive for Covid-19. In a sequence of stories on her Instagram, the model explained that she was asymptomatic and stated that she would be in seclusion for 10 days:

“We are positive in Covid. So we’ll stick around here, inmates for another 10 days. This morning, Nathan wakes me up burning with fever. I took him to the emergency room, took the test and he tested positive. He, I and Gutinha have Covid-19 in Fernando de Noronha. And the protocol, the asymptomatic 7 days inmates, and the symptomatic, like Nathan, 10 days”, she said. “Ten days to think hard about life, to turn lemons into lemonade. He just had a fever and now he’s fine. He hasn’t been vaccinated yet. Didn’t make it to his age. Guta and I don’t have any symptoms. A lot of people are positive out there without symptoms, the vaccine is taking effect”, continued the actress.

Finally, the influencer di stated that she did not regret traveling to Fernando de Noronha: “Accepting and accepting this situation, because for better or worse, I ended up planting and now I am reaping. I chose to spend New Year’s Eve away from parties and came to Noronha because it is quiet, spacious and in contact with nature. I don’t regret it. I am very grateful to be here, but I ended up having more contacts than I would have if I were at home. It’s a risk we knew we were taking. We are fine”, closed the model.