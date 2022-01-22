In notebook, Brian Laundrie confessed to killing Gabby Petito, says FBI

In an official statement released this Friday (21/1), the FBI, the federal police investigation agency in the United States, reported that Brian Laundrie, ex-fiancé of digital influencer Gabrielle Petito, assumed responsibility for the murder of the 22-year-old. in a personal notebook.

The case took place in September 2021. The body of Gabby Petito, as she was popularly known, was found in a park in the US state of Wyoming.

According to the FBI, the young woman’s family met with investigators on Friday to discuss the investigations, which are close to completion. Authorities found the killer’s personal notebook. On one of the pages, the young man confesses to the crime.

“The investigation has not identified any individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Denver Division, Michael Schneider.

The FBI’s action began in September 2021, after Gabby’s family reported that the young woman was missing. Investigators began working with federal and state authorities and located, after a remote search of Grand Teton National Park, Gabrielle’s remains in a campground.

“Ms. Petito was found approximately three weeks after her last known communication. The county coroner’s office later concluded that Petito died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation,” the FBI said.

The area where the body was found was close to where Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were seen together.

“After further searching the area, investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie’s, along with a backpack, notebook and a revolver. A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the investigators concluded.

In October 2020, Brian was found dead by police officers in a Florida park. Investigations show that he took his own life.

understand the case

Gabby Petito quit her job in July and went on a US trip with her boyfriend. The influencer shared several moments of the journey on social media, but disappeared on September 11th and her body was found on the 19th, in Grand Teton National Park, in the state of Wyoming. The parents went to the police after she stopped answering calls and texts for several days.

After the report that pointed to Gabby’s strangulation, Brian Laundrie, 23, became the main suspect. The young man had returned home alone on October 1, without mentioning Petito’s whereabouts, and left the house nine days later, saying he was going to hike the Carlton Reservation. According to his parents, he left home without taking his wallet and cell phone, and they feared he would do something to himself.