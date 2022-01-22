Indebted families in São Paulo break record

The percentage of indebted households in the city of São Paulo reached 74.5% in December, ending 2021 at a record level for the historical series, which began in 2010. The information was obtained by the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), of the Federation of the Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP).

At least 2.98 million homes in the capital of São Paulo had some type of debt in the month, a number that has suffered consecutive increases since November 2020. In December 2020, there were 688,000 families in debt. Also according to Peic, about 805,500 families ended 2021 with debts in arrears, which represents an increase of 54,000 homes compared to the previous year.

Debt commitment time reached a record level in December, with an average of 7.9 months, the highest since June 2020. The increase was strongest among debts with a period of more than one year, from 32.9% to 41% .

In the month, the number of families with credit card debt also reached a record among the indebted (87%). The percentage was 71.3% in 2020, which represents an increase of 958 thousand families in absolute terms. “With unemployment and inflation leading to a retraction in purchasing power, to defend themselves from rising prices, families have sought credit as an alternative to maintain consumption, including essential items”, pointed out FecomercioSP.

The booklets appear next, in 21% of indebted households. Other types of credit with high percentages were car financing (14.3%) and home financing (11.2%), followed by personal credit (11.1%) – at the highest level since September 2019.

The proportion of indebtedness was higher among families with incomes below ten minimum wages, at 78%, against 64.2% among those with incomes above this range. In both cases, record levels in the historical series. As for default, 24% of families with the lowest purchasing power had debts in arrears in December, while in the highest income bracket they were 9.3% – the percentages in the same month of 2020 were 23% and 9%, respectively.

Decrease in consumption intention

The Household Consumption Intention Index (ICF) dropped 0.2% in December, reaching 70.2 points; practically stable level in the interannual comparison (70.4%). “The oscillation of the ICF close to 70 points, during 2021, indicates that the variables that define consumption did not advance as consumers would like”, said the federation. “Inflation rose more than 10% in a year, while unemployment still affects an important contingent of people in the capital of São Paulo.”

The Consumer Confidence Index (ICC), with an increase of 2.4% compared to November, reached 112 points in December, a score similar to that recorded in the same month of 2020 (111.7 points). “The difference between the indicators is related to the fact that the ICC has macro, broad questions about the country’s situation in general – at the moment and in the coming years -, while the ICF is restricted to the variables that affect the day to day of the families, such as income, employment and credit.”