Industry entrepreneurs are less optimistic and more cautious – News

Industry entrepreneurs will have months of caution ahead. Faced with political and economic uncertainties, especially with the election year, the rise in cases of Covid-19 and the persistent difficulties in obtaining raw materials, 2022 will be more on the brakes than on large investments.

A survey with representatives of the sector, released this Thursday (20) by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), showed that, despite the use of installed capacity not being the worst (in December, it was 68%, above that presented in the last month of several previous years), optimism is lower than at the beginning of 2021.

CNI’s industrial analysis manager, Marcelo Azevedo, explains that December is a month in which production naturally drops, compared to November. That’s because the factories work hard to supply the stores’ end-of-year sales and tend to slow down in the last month.

For this reason, he says, the red alert in the industry was not connected with the drops in production and in the use of machines pointed out by the december poll.

The production evolution index stood at 43.3 points, a result below the 50-point dividing line, which separates the expectation of reduction or growth. “Nevertheless, the fall from November to December 2021 was more intense than in 2020, when the index stood at 46.8 points”, highlights the confederation.

At the end of 2020, says Marcelo Azevedo, the units were working harder to meet the demand of an internal market heated by emergency aid and there was an expectation that the pandemic was in its last moments, which was not confirmed.

The demand expectation index fell by 2.7 points in the comparison of January 2022 with January 2021.

For the CNI analyst, the difficulty in finding inputs and high taxes will continue to be serious problems in 2022, in addition to the political and economic uncertainties brought about by the upcoming election.

“Caution is inevitable. The direction that economic policies may take from next year is not yet known, and this naturally makes industrialists afraid. Little has been said about the economy in the candidates’ proposals,” he commented.

Another concern is the pandemic. “It is not known what will happen and what impact the increase in cases has already had and will have on production. Usually the first months of the year are low, but it is necessary to wait a little longer to see how much activity has been compromised.”