Instagram is inspired by OnlyFans and starts offering paid subscriptions

content creators Instagram will soon be able to enjoy a paid subscription model in the style of OnlyFans. The novelty, which is being tested on some US accounts, allows the user to pay to subscribe and consume exclusive content from their favorite influencer.

According to Instagram, the creator himself can set the price of his exclusive content when activating the subscription button. In all, the user has the possibility to consume three types of content, such as:

Badges that are next to the name of the person who comments on the profile or sends a message in the creator’s inbox;

Stories that can only be seen by those who sign the profile, with exclusive Stickers.

The novelty sounds similar to what already exists in the Facebook, which allows users to subscribe to content creator pages and make cash contributions. In this case, to activate the subscribe button, the influencer needs to have at least 10,000 followers, 600,000 minutes of videos and at least five active videos on the page.

For the time being, the necessary requirements to have the Instagram profile subscriber button. The release date for a larger number of creators also remains unknown.