Intel will build the “largest chip factory on the planet” in the US – investment equals more than R$ 108 billion

Intel will invest more than R$108 billion in a new chip factory in New Albany, Ohio, United States. According to CEO Pat Gelsinger, the company’s plans are: build “the biggest chip factory on the planet”. In the beginning, there will be two plants that should be ready by 2025.

The chosen location has more than 4,000km² (1000 acres), with possibility of expansion to 8,000km² (2000 acres). Pat Gelsinger, in an interview with the Time newspaper, said that the company intends to build the largest chip manufacturing plant on the planet. With all the available space on the ground, despite the initial plans being for two factories, there are expansion plans for up to eight manufacturing locations.

The CEO comments that by 2030 Intel should invest US$ 100 billion in the place (R$ 546 billion in direct conversion), to turn Ohio into the “heart of silicon”. There will be about 3,000 direct jobs and more than 30,000 indirect jobs created by the new investment. In addition, the company will also invest in partnerships with local universities to build new talent.

According to information from The Verge, competition between US states was fierce. Another location offered Intel more subsidies, but Ohio state regulatory issues became more attractive to the company. Furthermore, in the state no need to relocate local residents to new homes to build the factory.



TSMC and Intel compete for US space

One of Intel’s main competitors, TSMC, is also building a factory in the United States, more precisely in the state of Arizona. With an investment of US$ 25 billion, the site should be used for the production of 3nm chips.

American experts point out that Intel has an advantage in American territory, as it is an American company. In addition, TSMC’s proximity to China worries Pentagon officials.

At a time when chip shortages are affecting the market, the large investments being made are a reflection of the current situation.

