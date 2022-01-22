iPhone 13 users report an issue where the device’s screen turns pink

There are numerous reports of the problem in China on the social network Weibo, but also in other regions of the world. The pink screen can also cause slowdowns, crashes, automatic restarts, and other problems, according to My Drivers.

The problem does not appear to be permanent and only occurs intermittently and resolves itself. Another noticeable feature is that when the screen turns pink, the status bar icons and other information are usually still visible.

According to a report by user @BossLianbo on Weibo, official Apple support said that the problem is not caused by the hardware and recommend updating the phone to the latest version of the device as a solution. In addition, the company also recommends updating all iPhone 13 apps to avoid iOS incompatibility issues.

If nothing solves, according to a user on the company’s official forums, Apple offers as a solution to change the device for a new one.

So far, the pink screen problem does not appear to be unique to one device, but to the entire line. User reports cite the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and even the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

