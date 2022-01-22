Iron Man had his armor stolen in Brazil: “I, as a superhero, am asking for help” – Film News

After Robert Downey Jr. played the hero in theaters, the Brazilian variant per character was stolen in Colatina, in the interior of Espírito Santo.

After the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home, occupying thousands of movie theaters around the world and conquering the biggest box office in a premiere in Brazilian history, the superhero genre is showing itself stronger and stronger. Now, Marvel has a Multiverse of possibilities to explore new (and even old) characters in its upcoming movies and series with the certainty that the public is far from getting tired of its format. It turns out that one of the many Iron Man variants out there had his armor stolen inside the Holy Spirit.

Robert Downey Jr. had an unusual reaction to meeting Chris Hemsworth on the set of the Marvel: “F*ck this guy”

According to information published by the newspaper the Gazette, the party entertainer André Jacoboski Vago was going to participate in an event last Sunday (16) in Colatina, in the interior of Espírito Santo, he was leaving home for a work commitment when he realized that he had forgotten something important at home. He left the costume in a garbage bag near his car, and when he came back it wasn’t there.

According to the party entertainer, Iron Man’s armor is the star of his collection of over 30 costumes. He has already had to cancel several professional engagements, and asks the public for help in finding his armor. “I, as a superhero, am asking for help. Anyone who knows anything, or even has a costume like this and can borrow it, I ask you to contact me,” he says.

Marvel heroes would have psychological disorders and even alcoholism if they were real, study finds





IS TOM CRUISE MARVEL’S NEW IRON MAN?

And speaking of variants, a theory has been gaining traction in recent days about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Few people know, but in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the name of Tom Cruise came to be quoted to play the Iron Man. It is currently impossible to imagine anyone other than Robert Downey Jr. in such a role, but it almost happened, until the offer was turned down.

According to rumors, which have gained traction on the internet over the past few months, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will show different realities and, in one of them, the public will meet a version of Iron Man being played by none other, none other than Tom Cruise. So far, no major reliable source in the US press has confirmed the information.

Unseen Shang-Chi Scene Reveals Details About Iron Man’s Origin

With the return of Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor, in addition to the already confirmed presence of Elizabeth Olsen in the cast, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in Brazilian cinemas in May 5, 2022.