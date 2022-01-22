Is living in the countryside or on the coast really better for mental health? – 01/22/2022

Remember your history classes on the Industrial Revolution? If not, it was a period of great technological development that started in the second half of the 18th century and that started a worldwide stampede of people to urban centers, which multiplied in size. With that, many “modern” problems emerged and others also took a leap, among which the hitherto not very frequent: stress, anxiety, depression.

Therefore, many, more and more, envision the opportunity to do the opposite and live on the beach or in the countryside, with the expectation of obtaining quality of life and protecting themselves from these evils. Not that these regions have not developed, but they have nature and calm as a differential. Do human behavior experts agree with this trade-off?

we need nature

Humans arose from ancestors of the primate order that inhabited wild environments. They climbed trees, lived with animals on which they fed, entered streams and seas and this type of existence accompanied us strongly until recently, even after the Industrial Revolution. Who has never heard from grandparents or parents that even large cities had rural areas 50, 60 years ago and over time they were concreted? Nature has been suppressed from us.

Being outdoors is good for you, but it’s important to know that no place is perfect. Image: Getty Images

“So, if we think that we are now ‘animals’ more distant from the natural environment, rescuing primary contact is very enriching. Fields or beaches help us to perceive more the real rhythm of life, expressed in plants, beings, waves. stone is not very clear, the perception ends up formed by the news, social networks, the rush of people around us”, says Henrique Bottura, psychiatrist and clinical director of the Instituto de Psiquiatria Paulista.

In addition, more peaceful and ecological environments provide us with new learning, experiences and can help us acquire good habits, such as sunbathing, physical activity, adjusting the biological clock, consuming fresher and less processed foods. Still according to Bottura, living in these regions even helps to become someone more empathetic and reflective, and this has to do with the reduction of stimuli, which in excess tend to desensitize us.

Far from being an oasis

Eat fruit on your feet, walk barefoot on the sand, breathe fresh air. All this comes to mind when imagining being outside a densely populated location. However, it is necessary to bear in mind that society and the planet are no longer those of past generations and even more uninhabited areas can pose problems. Close your eyes and transport yourself, for example, to a paradise island, but contaminated and without running water, security, internet and hospital. would you accept?

“Every place has its pros and cons, not every beach nor every interior is the same and perfect and in regions where the HDI (Human Development Index) is very low, the quality of life follows suit. a much higher prevalence of mental disorders and even suicide”, says Luiz Scocca, psychiatrist at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine of São Paulo) and member of the APA (American Psychiatric Association).

The important thing is to learn to deal with your own internal working mechanisms. Image: iStock

It is known that urbanized individuals when they “escape” to places close to the sea, mountains and farms benefit a lot from a psycho-emotional, cardiovascular, respiratory point of view. But taking a vacation and spending a season away from home is quite different from moving and having to adapt. It’s not easy and not everyone can do it, especially when you stop being enchanted and new. Therefore, Scocca suggests evaluating the decision sensibly and considering less radical hypotheses.

Rethink your relationship with the city

Traffic jams, pollution, queues everywhere. Living in the capitals is challenging, but it is undeniable that it represents many advantages. In addition to access to the basics, it can be easier to find jobs, housing options, places to shop, eat, have fun, be seen by a doctor at any time, even more so when you are elderly or in an emergency. Sometimes, just going for a walk on the weekends or moving to another neighborhood, the mood and well-being improve.

“Contact with nature does not necessarily mean peace. For example, if the sea is relaxing for some, for others, who have had experiences such as drowning, it is extremely unpleasant and can trigger panic attacks”, reflects Leide Batista, a psychologist at Faculdade Castro Alves with experience at Hospital da Cidade, in Salvador (BA). She continues that in order to have quality of life, it is necessary to know oneself and, eventually, to deal with problems.

It doesn’t matter the location, if problems accompany it. The environment plays an important role, but it is necessary to learn to deal with the internal mechanisms of operation. This, in addition, helps to answer why there are those who do better in large centers and do not intend to return to their origins. Because he knows himself and perhaps has an active personality, he likes and surrenders to action, that is, to intense social relationships, constant innovations, multiple tasks.