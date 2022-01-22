Islamic State attacks Syria prison and Iraqi military base in deadly escalation

The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group attacked a prison in northeast Syria where several of its members are being held and a military base in Iraq, in near-simultaneous operations that left at least 70 dead and revived fears of a resurgence of the Islamic extremist organization.

So far, the terrorists have not commented on the attacks that took place on Thursday night (20) and there are no indications that they were coordinated.

However, analysts say IS is trying to bolster its arsenal to reorganize in both countries.

In Syria, fighting broke out after terrorists stormed the Ghwayran prison in Hassakeh, which houses 3,500 prisoners accused of belonging to the group, including alleged leaders, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) reported.

At least 20 members of Kurdish forces and 39 IS fighters were killed during clashes in and around the Syrian prison, according to the UK-based OSDH but with sources on the ground.

“Several prisoners managed to escape,” the NGO added, without specifying how many, calling it the biggest attack since IS’s 2019 defeat in Syria, when the group was driven from its last stronghold in the east.

In Iraq, eleven soldiers died in the eastern province of Diyala, according to a military official, who asked not to be named.

“The main reason (of the attack) is the negligence of the soldiers, because the base is fortified, there is a thermal camera, night vision devices and a concrete watchtower,” he explained.

Jihadists continue to be a threat in Iraq and carry out targeted attacks against inhabitants of these areas and security forces, especially in the Kirkuk region and in Saladin and Diyala provinces.

– ‘Resurgence of the Islamic State’ –

In Hasakeh, clashes caused power cuts and forced hundreds of people to flee.

IS fighters barricaded themselves in houses near the prison, sometimes using residents as shields, as Kurdish forces struggled to regain control of the area.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the de facto army that runs the Kurds’ semi-autonomous administration, said in a statement that it had detained 89 prisoners who tried to escape.

The US-led international coalition against IS confirmed the attack and added that the SDF had suffered casualties, without specifying the number of casualties.

IS “remains an existential threat in Syria and cannot regenerate,” the coalition said in a statement on Thursday.

The terrorist group gained strength in Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, seizing large parts of these territories and self-proclaiming its “caliphate”, defeated in late 2017.

Today, the terrorist organization “maintains a clandestine presence in Iraq and Syria and carries out a sustained insurgency on both sides of the border,” according to a UN report published last year.

In these two countries, the group would have “a total of around 10,000 active fighters,” the document says.

ISIS “is trying to reorganize its troops and its activities in Iraq”, considers Iraqi analyst Imed Alau, who highlights “the poor training of the security forces, the lack of monitoring by the authorities, the failure to comply with instructions and the low temperatures (… ) that facilitate” terrorist attacks.

“Prison breakouts and riots have been a central element of the resurgence of IS in Iraq and pose a serious threat in Syria today,” said Dareen Khalifa, an analyst at the International Crisis Group.

According to the Kurdish authorities, who control a large territory in northern Syria, some 12,000 jihadists of more than 50 nationalities are being held in prisons under their control.

