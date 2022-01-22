It’s #FAKE that video in which Boris Johnson dances with a woman with a lightsaber was recorded during the pandemic | Corona Virus

A video is circulating on social media that shows the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, without a mask and dancing with a woman who wields a lightsaber. Subtitles in Portuguese and other languages state that the video is recent. IS FAKE.
Boris Johnson is indeed facing a crisis after being accused of having attended parties held in Downing Street at times when the UK was under severe restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The video in which he appears dancing with the woman who wields the lightsaber, however, was not recorded recently nor after the restrictions imposed by the pandemic – which began to show the first signs in China in December 2019.
Jennette Arnold, former president of the London Assembly, claims she is the woman who dances with Johnson in the video. On her verified Twitter account, she claims the images were taken at a London City Hall Christmas party in 2015.
In fact, you can see that, in the background, the video shows balloons and dolls that refer to a Christmas party.
Arnold also shared a post from another politician, Tom Copley, made on December 18, 2015 and with the following message: “It’s City Hall Christmas Party”. In the photo, Jennette Arnold appears wearing outfits and earrings similar to the ones she wears in the viral video. (see below).
Arnold wrote that he believes this was the same night the video was made. “From my dress and earrings, I believe this was the same night as the now infamous Twitter hit ‘Boris dancing at city hall party with lightsaber,'” he said.
The fake message circulates in other countries and languages and was also checked by Reuters and AFP, among other agencies.
