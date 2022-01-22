JAC E-J7: “Faustão times” fall behind in attack as a premium brand – 01/21/2022

From Faustão to electrification, JAC Motors launches a new chapter of its new phase in the Brazilian market with the E-J7 electric sedan. The brand, which debuted in Brazil making a lot of noise, choosing years ago the now presenter of Band as a poster boy and investing in cars with more affordable prices than the competition, last year went to a 100% electric range.

After launching electric SUVs and hatches, JAC now brings from China a model that wants to get closer to the premium market. During the launch of the E-J7, representatives of the brand made a point of comparing it with the BMW 320i, Mercedes-Benz C200 and Audi A4. So much so that they even put these vehicles on the track with the electric Chinese, for acceleration tests.

Of course, JAC did better in the sprint, as was to be expected. After all, it has good numbers and, like all electric vehicles, instant torque, fully delivered from the moment you step on the accelerator pedal. Combustion models need to reach a certain rpm range to deliver normal power, and are often at a disadvantage in 0 to 100 km/h races – although they do better in other performance tests.

So, will the new electric car from JAC come to face the premium brands in Brazil? is what the UOL Cars will show in the review below.

Internal space

Market Verdict By putting models like the 320i, C200 and A4 on the track alongside the E-J7, JAC wanted to show that it has a car that costs less and drives more. In fact, it is about R$ 30 thousand cheaper than the BMW, and the fact that it has an electric motor increases this merit. Electric cars are more expensive than combustion ones. But that’s just theory. In practice, you can’t compare JAC with a premium German brand, either in terms of technology (and the Chinese are far behind) or reputation. Hardly the 320i customer will look at the E-J7. The right comparison is with electrics from general brands, which are smaller and, in some cases, run less and cost more. Among them are the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe.

In addition to the lowered C-pillar, the E-J7 draws attention for the false front grille in a honeycomb format and, still in the front, the LED headlights with two reflectors. Under the hood, no small luggage compartment, as in other electric cars. There are several components, including a 12V battery to power systems such as multimedia and panel (another unusual solution in electric models).

Interestingly, when you lift the heavy hood cover, you can see, at the bottom, the front electric motor (the E-J7 has only one), which in other electric cars is hidden. Laterally, the wheels are bicolor and are 17 inches.

For those who still don’t know, Volkswagen is a shareholder of JAC and has been working on the development of some Chinese models. As in the new Audi, Porsche and the VW themselves, the taillights are interconnected. Is this solution just a coincidence or already an influence?

The car is 4.70 meters long and 1.80 meters wide. Interesting is the weight, of only 1,650 kg, low for an electric car. Among other factors, it is due to the presence of only one engine. In addition, the battery, having only 50 kWh, is lighter than the common models with this autonomy.

And what is autonomy? According to JAC, 402 km, in an urban stretch. That’s a lot for a battery of this capacity. Models that exceed 400 km usually have components between 70 and 90 kWh. The low weight helps to explain the good autonomy, but the test, at launch, was done on the track. To put the data to the test, it is necessary to evaluate it for a few days, in everyday life.

According to JAC, the trunk has 590 liters. It is a little taller than conventional sedans, as well as quite deep. The wheelbase is 2.76 meters. The space behind is a highlight, as the floor is flat and the console does not protrude forward. Therefore, it can accommodate three people well – the middle passenger travels in comfort.

The car has air vents and two USB Type-A ports for the rear occupants. Another highlight is the panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin brighter. The door trim features leather, Black Piano and aluminum.

The upper part of the doors has a well-crafted plastic coating and is lightly rubberized. Leather with visible stitching and brown plastic guide the finishing of the internal panels. In front of the front passenger, and also in the doors, there is lighting that changes color – from yellow to purple, for example.

The dashboard is virtual and customizable and the touch-sensitive multimedia center has a vertical screen, in addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The controls for most of the car’s functions are concentrated in this system, which leaves the center console very clean.

There, there is a rotary button to activate the one-speed gearbox and the parking brake key, which is electric. The game is by button. The leather-covered seats are wide, but the side support is small, which makes the body sway a little in corners.

The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable for distance and height. The backrest is manually adjusted using a lever on the left side. At least it’s well located and easy to use. A very negative point is the lack of depth adjustment for the steering wheel.

When launching their car on a track, it was clear that JAC was intent on showing off their acceleration power. In fact, it was faster than the luxury combustion sedans in the drag race. With 193 hp and 34.7 mkgf instantaneous, the E-J7 goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, according to the manufacturer.

Anyone who knows an electric car or consumes content about this type of vehicle already knows that one of the main characteristics of these cars is the feeling of strong acceleration. In models with a lot of power and torque, like the Volvo XC40, Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan, the speed gain is so colossal that it looks like they will take off.

For those who expect that feeling, the JAC E-J7 does not disappoint. He accelerates hard, with that momentum that slams the driver’s body into the seat. But the test on the track, especially on a closed circuit – Haras Tuiuti, near Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo – also made clear an uncool feature of the car.

Stability leaves a lot to be desired. The steering is very soft and has no progressiveness as you gain speed (even in the most sporty mode, of the three that the system has). The suspension also lacks firmness. The result is that it is difficult to hold the car under the hardest accelerations and corners. The front slips away all the time and the tires are always squealing.

On a day-to-day basis, conditions are different from those found on a track, but these characteristics of the car can be frightening on a steeper hill climb, or in an emergency situation. It also takes time to get used to the brake, which stops the EJ-7 efficiently, but takes a little longer than other models tested on the same circuit.

Fact is that the E-J7 has dimensions similar to the sedans mentioned above, but it is not a competitor. First of all, JAC is not a luxury brand, and it is decades behind Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz when it comes to finishing and technology. Also, the JAC is electric, while the others are combustion.

On sale for R$ 264,900, the E-J7 has 193 hp and, by JAC standards, has a good finish. In addition, it invests in a lowered C-pillar design, a solution adopted by models such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA and Porsche Panamera. This feature makes the look more sporty and, in the case of the JAC, allowed for better use of the trunk.

However, the E-J7 leaves something to be desired in many ways for a car that intends to talk to customers in the luxury segments.