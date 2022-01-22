Jade Picon wears R$1,300 clothes at the entrance to the program

posted on 01/21/2022 15:40



(Credit: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Jade Picon, who entered the BBB22 postponed due to covid-19, arrived at the most guarded house this Thursday afternoon (20/1). One of the viewers’ focus was the digital influencer’s clothes on the occasion. Internet users discovered the origin of the piece, which costs R$ 1,300.

The green and yellow bodysuit worn by celebrity Jade Picon on the first day of confinement drew attention. Fans of the program discovered that the piece belongs to the London brand Poster Girl and is on sale for 175 pounds sterling, which is equivalent to approximately R$1,300.

Jade Picon, 20, is a YouTuber, digital influencer and businesswoman. Now, it adds to the curriculum the participation in the 22nd edition of the program Big Brother Brazil, which began on January 17, 2022.