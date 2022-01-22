James Webb Telescope enters the Sun’s orbit on Monday (24)

The James Webb telescope is finally reaching its destination. According to the NASA, its thrusters should be fired on the afternoon of next Monday (24), when the giant will be placed in orbit around the Sun.

The James Webb, released December 25, 2021, must lie at the point known as Lagrange 2 or L2, about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. At this height, the gravitational forces of the Earth and the Sun cancel each other out, causing the object to remain there without much effort and accompany the planet during its walk through the solar system.

Even so, it should not start operating yet. Prior to that, the telescope will perform instrument testing and calibration procedures. The work is only scheduled for June 2022, a date that should also mark the delivery of the first images obtained by him.

mission objective

But, after all, what does NASA hope to achieve with James Webb? To touch on this subject, it is worth talking about the Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990.

Both were created to see deep space — that is, astronomical objects very far away from Earth. But while the elder records ultraviolet light and visual elements of the electromagnetic spectrum, the novice will be able to see the cosmos in the infrared spectrum.

Let’s make it easy: think of Hubble’s images of nebulae. James Webb will be able to capture beyond the clouds of gas and dust, showing where stars are being born. Therefore, it will complement existing information.

Other than that, Hubble is able to look 400 million years after the Big Bang, while James Webb will look further into the past, seeing 100 million years after the phenomenon. Scientists will be aiming to better understand nothing less than the origin of the Universe.

In addition to focusing on the formation of the first stars and celestial objects, the researchers also intend to use the telescope to study supermassive black holes that appear to occupy the centers of distant galaxies. We can’t wait for the first images to arrive.