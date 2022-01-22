Jornal do SBT Rio shows a couple having sex on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, with a soundtrack and all; watch

Now the Brazilian has gone too far! Lol This Thursday (20), the morning newspaper of SBT Rio released a report about the summer in Rio. However, what really drew attention was the bias of the article, which was based entirely on sex on the beach. In addition to catching a couple, the news included a special call and soundtrack, in the voice of the icon Lulu Santos. OMG!

During the call, presenter Isabele Benito pointed out that the matter would be discussed during the news. “There are some who enjoy the beach more, right? I didn’t know there was this modality, can you, people?”, started, laughing. “Rio 40 degrees, crowded beaches and, in this climate, there were people who took advantage of the calm of the sea and the sway of the waves to give that ‘girlfriend’”, she snapped, in a suggestive tone.

Next, the report showed Praia do Arpoador, full of bathers enjoying the sun with a thermal sensation of 50°C. Not discreet, the reporter fired off comments full of double meanings, over the explicit images of a couple in an acrobatic hustle, on top of a stand up paddle board. You can now work for Cirque du Soleil!

The video, although blurred, did not hide the frantic movement of the lovers. “And in this heat, it gives you an appetite, right? That’s what this couple says… The two took advantage of the calm of the sea to give that girlfriend a stand up paddle board, far from the sand. They used the rocking waves to exchange lots of cuddles. The couple showed skill on the board”, fired the journalist. Lulu’s hit “Como Uma Onda No Mar” played in the background, with images of the couple mixed in at sunset. The audacity of editing! Just spy:

The article ended with the difference between the couple’s fun at sea and the confusion on the streets of Rio, with a couple of women who had just had their belongings stolen. On social media, the report had both positive and negative repercussions. While some netizens were amused by the situation, others were surprised by the time the article was shown, at 11:40 am. Check out the reactions:

