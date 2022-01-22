Journalist reveals that Douglas Costa was angry with his departure from Grêmio

The information that Douglas Costa did not want to leave Grêmio has been around for some time. However, some news highlights that the athlete really wanted to remain in the tricolor.

In a collaborative column that was posted on GZH, two journalists revealed that when Douglas learned that his manager had reached consensus with Grêmio’s direction that the player would leave, he was extremely angry.

“Last Thursday (20), Junior Mendonza (Douglas Costa’s manager) returned to Porto Alegre with a proposal in the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy. At the meeting, the financial details of the exit were agreed, pending overcome by the parties without major difficulties. When informed by his manager that the business was going, Douglas Costa left the hotel of the Grêmio concentration angry”, wrote Marco Souza and Filipe Duarte in a collaborative column in GZH.

However, what draws attention is that the businessman was taking actions without consulting the player, even looking like a father and son attitude. Perhaps this is how the athlete’s career is conducted, what we have seen in recent months has shown that Douglas Costa does not seem to be very mature, despite his age.

However, despite being irritated, Douglas Costa did nothing to stop the negotiation. In addition, the player must now go to the United States where he will play in a beautiful city, which is Los Angeles.

Financially Douglas Costa didn’t lose much. The sunset in Porto Alegre is beautiful, but living in the United States is also very nice. However, as he calls himself a Grêmio at heart, it was obvious that he would feel it.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA