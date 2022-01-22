Judge overturns Biden’s order for federal employees to get vaccinated – News

A Texas judge on Friday overturned a nationwide order by US President Joe Biden that all federal government employees get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Judge Jeffrey Brown, appointed by former President Donald Trump, explained in a statement that this case is not about whether people should be immunized against Covid-19, as “the court believes they should”, nor about prerogatives. of the federal government to demand that its workers be vaccinated.

“Rather, it’s a question of whether the president can, all at once and without the participation of Congress, require that millions of federal employees undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment,” Brown wrote.

In September of last year, Biden ordered mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for all federal government employees, which affected 2.1 million employees who until then had the option of not getting vaccinated if they were tested for Covid-19. regularly.

In the judge’s opinion, the US president’s order, “in the current state of the law, as recently expressed by the Supreme Court, goes too far.”

In this case, Brown is referring to last week’s decision by the nation’s highest court that overturned Biden’s order that required vaccinations or negative Covid-19 test results weekly for workers in all companies with 100 or more employees.

However, the Supreme Court gave its approval to another order by the president: to vaccinate the staff of more than 50,000 American health facilities, which receive federal subsidies from the Medicare and Medicaid programs and in which about 17 million people work.

Asked about the Texas judge’s decision, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a daily news conference that a “remarkable” 98% of federal employees are already immunized.

“We rely on our legal authority here,” Psaki declared.