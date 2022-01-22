Kwid at R$ 60,000: popular car is over or is Brazilian money gone? – 01/21/2022

Popular cars, so-called entry-level models in the not-so-distant past, had their end decreed with the increase in safety and emission standards for these products and by the consumer’s desire for more technology.

Today, you can’t buy a zero km vehicle for less than R$ 59,980 – the lowest price found in the country for the Zen version of the Renault Kwid year/model 2023, presented this Thursday, 20. Days before, Fiat released a new price list for the Mobi , which starts from R$ 61 thousand.

Both Renault and Fiat removed the most affordable options from the catalogs of these popular cars: Kwid Life and Mobi Easy. Market mathematics spoke louder: in the case of Kwid, the version accounted for 1% to 2% of the sales mix. In other words: the account was not favorable considering all the work in the production schedule and purchase of specific items for versions that are not in demand by the consumer.

It’s just that now the customer no longer wants cars without air conditioning, electric steering and multimedia system. He knows that at a certain price level [R$ 50 mil], you can find a lot of good things in the used market. And with the pressure of successive cost increases, the industry ceases to compete because it cannot put more equipped cars in this price range.

But let’s remember the past: the popular car was born with the premise that its price would be something around US$ 10 thousand. From there, the established 1.0 models emerged: Uno Mille, Gol, Corsa, Ka, among others.

On Thursday, the 20th, the day the Kwid Zen price was announced, the dollar closed at R$5.41. So, in dollar terms, the cheapest car on the market this week costs $11,000.

The question then remains: has the popular car ended or has the purchasing power of Brazilians disappeared?

the first of many. According to Renault, 50% of Kwid buyers migrate from the used market. Another 23% do not have a car in the garage. In other words: the hatch is the first 0 km car of many Brazilians.

400 thousand vehicles. It is the demand of rental companies for 2022, according to Abla, the entity that represents the sector. In fact, this is the volume they admit to receiving: the need for this market would be 600,000 to 800,000 vehicles.

2 thousand electrified. This is what Unidas intends to acquire this year. It has set aside R$ 370 million for its new fleet of emission-free vehicles.

