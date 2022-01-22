Latam will have to extend the validity of points for customers who are unable to redeem them

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro presented on Tuesday (01/18) a proposal for a Term of Conduct Adjustment (TAC) for Latam to interrupt the counting of the expiry period of the points of customers whose access and redemption of these has become unavailable.

The Ministry’s Ombudsman received a complaint that the process of purchasing air tickets with program points would not be working, either through the website or application. In addition, the participants would not be able to contact the company’s Customer Service.

According to the document, LATAM undertakes to fulfill its obligations within 30 days. In case of non-compliance, the fine is BRL 2,000 per proven occurrence/infraction.

Also according to the TAC, “if the Public Prosecutor’s Office finds the existence of one or more events that, in its understanding, characterize the non-compliance with the commitment provided for in this term by Latam, it will notify the same, before the application of the fine provided for in the previous item, to present the clarifications within ten days.”

It was not clear in the document released by the MPRJ whether the decision applies only to clients residing in Rio de Janeiro, or to all Brazilian states. We will contact the agency and update the article as soon as we have confirmation.

What does Latam say?

Latam had already promised to extend the points earned between October and December 2021 for all customers. According to the company, the expired score will be credited again this month, valid on March 31, 2022. The measure was one of the contingencies adopted to compensate for the inconvenience faced by customers.

About the term with the MP, we contacted the company and we will update the post if it takes a position.

It is worth remembering that at the end of 2021 the Latam Pass blocked customer accounts without warning, preventing the use of points and benefits. The program claimed that it was a new system that aims to prevent fraud and, soon after, released a link for updating customer registration so that the accounts could be released. However, in the meantime, many customers had their points expired, in addition to being prevented from redeeming tickets.

With information from the MPRJ website.