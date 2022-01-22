LATAM will offer free WhatsApp on flights in Brazil and South America

As of January 25th, customers of LATAM will be able to send and receive free text messages via Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage during the flight. Initially, the facility will be available on 56 aircraft of the Airbus A320 family that perform flights within Brazil and flights from the country to other destinations in South America.

Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers at LATAM Airlines Group, said that the initiative aims to provide a better experience for passengers. “In our continuous objective of providing the best experience to our customers, the messaging package comes to complement the excellent free entertainment options available, reinforcing our commitment to offering the best inflight entertainment platform in Latin America”.

How to access the service

To access the service, you must put your mobile device in airplane mode, connect it to the LATAM Play Wi-Fi network, type latamplay.com in your browser and select the free text messaging package.

If you prefer, there are other paid packages for browsing or streaming. By joining the LATAM Play network, you also have free access to more than 700 hours of premium content, including movies, documentaries, series and music.

Improved in-flight entertainment

The free text messaging package is one of LATAM’s initiatives to expand connectivity and the offer of in-flight entertainment amid the resumption of air travel and with increasingly connected customers. Until then, the facility was only offered to LATAM Pass customers in the Gold, Gold Plus, Platinum, Black and Black Signature categories, who have a complete and free internet package on domestic flights through a voucher sent by LATAM a few days before the flight.

In addition to in-flight Wi-Fi, in November 2021, the airline and WarnerMedia partnered and began offering content from the HBO Max streaming service on domestic and international flights.

LATAM intends to extend the service to other aircraft in its fleet and reinforces that the free package is only valid for text messages – that is, it does not support the transfer of photos, videos or other files.

