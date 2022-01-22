Leaked benchmark shows GeForce RTX 3050 with performance very close to GTX 1660 Ti

With hardware for DLSS and Ray Ray Tracing and costing less

There is an expectation around the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 as, together with the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, it would be the current output for entry GPUs. What we officially know so far is that the RTX 3050 would be superior to the GTX 1650, but Benchmarks obtained by the Videocardz website show that the entry-level Ampere GPU would touch the GTX 1660 Ti.

That would be good news, as the GTX 1660 Ti is NVIDIA’s strongest non-RTX graphics card, coming close to the RTX 2060 in some cases. In the Firestrike 1080p benchmark (graphics score), the RTX 3050 reached 15843, while the GTX 1660 Ti has an average score of 16774. In the three benchmarks presented by Videocardz, this is the biggest difference between the two GPUs.

Video card FireStrike 1080p TimeSpy TimeSpy Extreme GeForce RTX 3060 20523 8783 4111 GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 16774 6360 2882 GeForce RTX 3050 15843 6166 2801 Radeon RX 6500 XT 15260 4970 2270

The site compares the RTX 3050 with its already-released direct competitor, the Radeon RX 6500 XT. The numbers show that NVIDIA’s entry-level solution has an edge over what AMD offers. In the Time Spy Extreme benchmark, rendered in 4K, the RTX 3050 is 19% ahead of the RX 6500 XT and 3% behind the GTX 1660 Ti. Videocardz still puts the RTX 3060 in the comparison and the biggest difference between the two is 47% on the Time Spy Extreme.



The 30% difference between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 in the FireStrike 1080p is quite interesting, especially considering that the stronger SKU has almost twice as many CUDA cores (3584/2560), as well as considerably more bandwidth, reaching 60% difference (360/224 GB/s). Yes, these are synthetic benchmarks and results with games may vary, but they give us a sense of what to expect.

The GTX 1660 Ti had a launch price of $279, and the RTX 3050 has a starting MSRP of $249. If we consider all this real information, the input Ampere GPU will be a great output as it would have GTX performance. 1660 Ti, with dedicated hardware to handle DLSS and Ray Tracing, and lower launch price. Well, at least that’s the theoretical world, a world where you can still dream a little. We know it won’t be like that in the end.

