Learn all about Paulistão 2022

The ball will roll again on the lawns of São Paulo this coming Sunday. The first game of the 2022 Campeonato Paulista will be between Novorizontino and Palmeiras, at Estádio Doutor Jorge Ismael de Biasi, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

The 2022 State Championship will follow the same system as the previous editions, with four groups composed of four teams. The top two from each group advance to the next stage and face each other in the quarterfinals. Clubs from the same group do not face each other in the first stage of the tournament.

In the knockout stage, the matches will be in a single game, with the team with the best campaign in the general classification being in command. The exception is the big decision, which is set in home and away games.

São Paulo seeks the bi of the tournament

São Paulo won the last edition of Paulistão and ended a nine-year fast without achievements. Tricolor Paulista also hasn’t won the State Championship since 2005.

At the time commanded by Hernán Crespo, Soberano won the last Paulista over rival Palmeiras. On the first leg, the teams drew 0-0. On the way back, at Morumbi, São Paulo won 2-0.

São Bernardo and Água Santa return

The current edition of Paulistão will feature the return of São Bernardo and Água Santa. The first won the A-2 last season, while the second was runner-up.

In addition to the two and the traditional big four, the teams that compete in Paulistão are: Inter de Limeira, Guarani, Ferroviária, Novorizontino, Botafogo, Ituano, Mirassol, Ponte Preta, Santo André and Bragantino.

Paulistão’s first classic will be Corinthians and Santos, at Neo Química Arena, for the third round. The game will be on February 2 at 9:35 pm.

The fifth round game between Novorizontino and Palmeiras was rescheduled for this coming Sunday. Verdão will have a marathon of four games in a short space of time due to the Club World Cup.

Check out the games of the first round of the 2022 Paulista Championship:

01/25 – Tuesday – Botafogo x Santo André – 19:00 – Santa Cruz Stadium

01/25 – Tuesday – Corinthians x Ferroviária – 21:00 – Neo Química Arena

01/26 – Wednesday – Água Santa x São Bernardo – 15:00 – Arena Inamar

01/26 – Wednesday – Inter de Limeira x Santos – 19:00 – Limeirão

01/26 – Wednesday – Ituano x Novorizontino – 19:00 – Novelli Júnior Stadium

01/26 – Wednesday – Palmeiras x Ponte Preta – 21:35 – Allianz Parque

01/27 – Thursday – Mirassol x Bragantino – 20:00 – Campos Maia Stadium

01/27 – Thursday – Guarani x São Paulo – 21:30 – Golden Earring Stadium of the Princess

