Learn how to make your name invisible on WhatsApp

THE Whatsapp does not allow the user to leave the “name” tab (identification in the messenger) blank. In this sense, it is not possible to hide the information from all contacts.

However, a little trick can help the user to definitively remove the name of the Whatsapp. When using a certain character, the name is invisible in the messenger. The option is available for both Android and iOS.

Here’s how to make your name invisible on WhatsApp

Copy the following unicode character “?”, without the quotes; Once this is done, open WhatsApp on your cell phone and access the settings to display your profile; Tap on your name and delete everything; Then, tap on the name area and select “Paste”; Tap “OK” to confirm the action and see that your name is now invisible on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp tests feature to transfer conversations from Android to iOS

Faced with so many well-established technologies, mainly involving cloud storage, it is difficult to understand how the Whatsapp does not yet have a consolidated system for migrating conversation history between Android and iOS.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, it was found in the iOS test version, 22.2.74, the possibility of transferring from Apple systems to Samsung and Google devices. However, the tool does not favor the reverse path, Android to iPhone.

In this sense, the platform is developing a functionality that allows the transfer of conversation files from an Android device to an iOS device. Beforehand, to use the migration tool, it is necessary to download the “Move to iOS” application.

In practice, the Whatsapp asks for permission to import chat history before starting the process. The messenger also advises that the cell phone must be kept unblocked to complete the operation.

It is worth noting that the tool does not yet have a release date set, but it should gradually reach users who participate in the beta version of the Whatsapp. So citizens should keep an eye out for new messenger updates.