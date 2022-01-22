Learn how to simulate and hire through the app in 2022

Credit is released to customers with accounts approved by the digital bank. Check out the step by step to simulate and contract the loan through the app.

Nubank now also offers a line of loans to its customers. Those who adhere to the service through the institution will have a grace period of up to three months to start paying and a period of up to two years to fully settle their debt.

To simulate and contract the loan through Nubank, it is necessary that you have an account already approved by the bank. As it is a digital bank, all steps are executable by the fintech application itself.

Check out the step by step to simulate and contract the credit:

Access the Nubank application;

On the main screen, look at the bottom bar and select “Loans”;

Click on “New Loan” and select the reason why you will need credit;

Run the simulation by entering the amount you want to hire;

Enter the number of installments and the date you want to make the payments;

Once this is done, check the interest, conditions and total value of the agreement;

Finally, confirm the operation and the amount will be transferred immediately to Nubank’s digital account.

The bank values ​​for having the lowest interest rate on the market, and the interest rate charged for credit goes according to the history of each customer at the institution. The applicant is also subject to the payment of IOF, registrations, insurance, taxes and other specific expenses in the Total Effective Cost (CET) related to the loan.