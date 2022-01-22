Lethem: Guyana city on the border with Roraima is a cheap shopping paradise, but lacks infrastructure | Roraima

After more than a year of closed borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people from Roraima once again crossed the Brazilian-Guyana border daily to shop in the small town of Lethem – the only connection point between the two countries.

Lethem, by the way, is the only city that has English as an official language and that borders Brazil. On the other side of the Tacutu River is the Roraima municipality of Bonfim, which has 12,500 inhabitants.

Because of the pandemic, the border was closed from March 2020 until October 2021. Partially reopened, Guyana requires proof of complete vaccination against Covid-19 and, on busier days, a negative PCR test for the disease done until 72 hours before entry.

English is just one of the languages ​​heard in the small Guyanese town, which has less than 2,000 inhabitants. When crossing the border, the guards ask, in English, for an identity document and the vaccination card. Then you hear Spanish, French, Portuguese and even Chinese.

It’s just that Lethem has become a shopper’s paradise for Brazilians, with much less strict tax laws than on the other side of the border. This in a country where GDP jumped 43% in 2020, according to the World Bank (read more at the end of the article).

2 of 3 Commerce in the city of Lethem — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Commerce in the city of Lethem — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

So, the main street of the city has huge warehouses where there are stores that sell everything: clothes, school supplies, Christmas items, perfumes and other trinkets – some original and some pirated. On the shelves, you can see brand names clearly doctored. For example, a perfume that tries to imitate Versace has become “Versage”.

Many of these imports are Chinese items that arrive through the Guyanese capital, Georgetown, and cross 550 km through the Amazon Rainforest. Some Lethem stores are run by migrants who came from China.

On the other hand, as the largest volume of purchases comes from Brazil — from people who come not only from Roraima, but also from Amazonas and other northern states — the most spoken language on the main shopping street in Lethem is Portuguese. In fact, the piseiro and the sertanejo dominate the sound systems of the local stores.

“Brazilians are the majority of visitors here,” says Alan Monteiro, 40, an employee at one of Lethem’s largest stores. “It’s a very small town, but relatively safe. And people are very receptive to Brazilians.”

Ethnic and religious diversity

3 of 3 Avenue in the city of Lethem — Photo: Fábio Tito Avenue in the city of Lethem — Photo: Fábio Tito

Lethem’s Tower of Babel is completed with Spanish and French, two languages ​​that illustrate the moment the South American continent is going through.

The Spanish language is used mainly by Venezuelans who have left a country in a serious humanitarian crisis and try their luck in the shops of the Guyanese city. French is brought by Haitians arriving from the Caribbean also to escape a collapsing country.

In addition to the characteristics of migration in Lethem, Guyana itself is home to enormous ethnic diversity: almost 40% of the population is of Indian origin, a legacy of the times when the United Kingdom dominated India and Guyanese territory.

The Guyanese population composition also includes descendants of Africans who were brought at the time of slavery to British colonies in the Americas; and, of course, the indigenous people.

“There are Indian holidays, for example, when people from Georgetown come to visit their family here and participate in the festivities”, says Brazilian Alan.

One of these Indian holidays is holi, a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring with colored powders and paints on the city’s streets.

And there are also Muslim holidays, such as Eid Al-Adha — the Feast of Sacrifice, celebrated in 2021 in July. Islam is the third most prevalent religion in Guyana, brought by both Indians and Africans in the days of British colonialism. And, as a religion still predominant, Good Friday and Christmas are also holidays in the country.

Untapped potential

With the gradual opening of borders, Lethem tries to be not only a shopping center, but also a hub for eco-tourism. The Guyanese city, like the northeast of Roraima, has the lavrado as its vegetation, a kind of savannah surrounded by the dense forest of the Amazon. There are waterfalls and mountains that are quite typical of the region.

This potential, however, comes up against the lack of infrastructure. For those in Boa Vista, it’s even easy to get to Lethem — it’s about 130 km along the BR-401, a paved and well-maintained road, with small snack bars and restaurants on the way.

The situation changes for those who come from Guyana itself. The highway connecting Lethem to the capital Georgetown, in the north of the country, is a quagmire. Only appropriate vehicles can make the crossing. A trip that could take around six hours on a paved road can take up to 12 hours, if it doesn’t rain. There is an airport, but there are few flights between the two cities, usually in very small aircraft.

And infrastructure is lacking, even in downtown Lethem. Few roads are paved, and there are few hotels and restaurants. On warmer days, the dust rises, and the main shopping street is almost impassable without an air-conditioned car.

To improve access to Lethem, Brazilian businesspeople from the region constantly travel to Georgetown to meet with Guyanese officials. In 2019, during an event in the capital with representatives from various sectors, the government of Guyana admitted that improving road infrastructure is essential for a better connection with Brazil.

There is hope among Guyanese because, even with the pandemic, the country has one of the best growth rates in the world thanks to oil exploration and the open demand for the country with the crisis and the sanctions applied against neighboring Venezuela. To give you an idea, according to the World Bank, Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped by an impressive 43.48% in 2020.

However, the country will need to overcome political crises and inequality to become even more attractive. The 2020 presidential elections, won by Irfaan Ali, were marred by allegations of fraud and an intense divide between African and Indian descent.

Furthermore, Guyana’s human development index (HDI) is only 0.682 on a scale that goes from 0 to 1. It is only 122nd in the world ranking, behind neighbors Suriname (97th), Brazil (85th) and even a collapsing Venezuela (113th).