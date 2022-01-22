Linn da Quebrada questions VIP only with men: ‘It’s about who to privilege’ – 01/22/2022

In a conversation outside at dawn, Linn da Quebrada and Tiago Abravanel talked about Douglas Silva’s choices for vip and xepa. The house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was shared for the first time this week.

When I see the division between xepa and vip, it bothers me that there are only men. It’s my look at this division, but I allow myself to feel the discomfort, which may be bullshit, but it’s a material thing. Linn da Quebrada

Tiago Abravanel tried to defend his colleague, Douglas, with whom he had talked about the choice.

I felt it too and the moment I went up to the room, the first thing I [o líder] spoke was: “As soon as I finished giving out the bracelets, I thought: ‘I didn’t choose any woman’ and I felt bad”. Tiago Abravanel

The actress and singer says she doesn’t want to “judge” her cabinmate. “It’s not placing a value judgment, but realizing what alliances form materially. This is a game. It’s about who I want to privilege”, she opined.

Abravanel continued to defend Douglas’ decision. “I’m not passing cloth, nor defending. I’m telling you that it’s not that”, he said.

“It was a choice for this moment that triggers other moments”, analyzed the actress of “Segunda Chamada” (TV Globo). “It’s not judging, it’s perceiving, but I won’t stop relating.”

Douglas Silva chose Tiago, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby, Lucas, Luciano and Rodrigo to compose his VIP.