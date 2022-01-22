Linn da Quebrada’s entry on ‘BBB22’ generates conversations about gender with Slovenia, Naiara and Rodrigo | Diversity

In her presentation in the game, Linn was moved and stated, “I’m not a man, I’m not a woman, I’m a transvestite.” During her first hours on the reality show, Linn had conversations about gender with Slovenia, Naiara Azevedo and Rodrigo.

Linn corrected Slovenia on which gender it preferred to be called. The model and marketing student resonated with other participants in the house that she was feeling bad after calling the singer “he”. Linn has the pronoun “she” tattooed on her forehead.

“I referred to her as him. And it was so natural. She corrected me on the spot. Then I said: ‘sorry’. She is very well resolved, she said: ‘it happens'”. The participant’s team used social media to talk about what happened ( ). Speaking with Naiara, Linn said: “I want them to see me as a transvestite, I don’t want them to see me just as a woman…. It’s important. Everything is important. It’s been ten years since a trans body has been presented here on this reality show. And when he performed, he left in the first week”, said Linn, remembering Ariadna’s participation in “BBB11”. The comment was made after Naiara said that Linn “did not arrive here as a woman, nor as a man, she arrived as a person”.

At bedtime, Rodrigo lost sleep after using the term “traveco” to refer to a transvestite. Rodrigo was soon reprimanded by his colleagues and apologized. The next day, the participant looked for Linn asking her to help him in learning and the singer explained that the first term is used in a pejorative way.

“I believe it is very clear that we have a lot to learn, a lot to go through. And that all people in society have a fundamental role in this journey, in this change, towards attitudes that welcome more, that respect more, that celebrate more differences with dignity and belonging”, says Guilherme Gobato, specialist in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Founding Partner of Diálogos Entre Nós Diversity and Inclusion in conversation with the g1.

“Like Slovenia, maybe she would never have had this learning if she didn’t have there at the ‘BBB’ living with a transvestite, living with Linn da Quebrada. Which proves that living with diversity is very positive for us to achieve a better society, more mature, more respectful, more welcoming.”

He explains that, “the article and gender pronoun for people who identify as transvestites is always her/her”.

“As transvestites, we’re talking about a concept that is gender identity, which is the way people see themselves and identify themselves in terms of gender.”

Elza Soares celebrated Linn da Quebrada at BBB

“If the gender corresponds to the biological sex associated with birth, it is a cisgender person. Now if the person does not identify with the sex assigned at birth, which is the case with Linn, who was biologically born male and she started to identify with the gender female, with a transvestite person, we are talking about a transgender person.”

education for diversity

For the specialist, education for diversity is essential so that situations similar to those faced by Linn in the game are less and less common.

“It’s something revolutionary, which can boost respect, acceptance, growth, dignity to all people in society.”

PROFILE: Linn is a singer, actress and presenter

And in the process of education for diversity, Gobato lists important steps for learning in situations similar to those that happened in the game.

We have to admit that we were wrong . In this specific case, I want to point out that we are talking about unconscious bias or biases, which are automatic associations that our brain makes in fractions of a second based on everything we have seen, heard, read, witnessed in life.

. In this specific case, I want to point out that we are talking about unconscious bias or biases, which are automatic associations that our brain makes in fractions of a second based on everything we have seen, heard, read, witnessed in life. Apologize . And that we are sincere and respectful of the ways in which people identify in terms of gender. I bring you a very practical situation: Imagine you being called continuously by the gender pronoun by which you do not identify yourself. This is more than a microaggression, it is a violence to our individuality.

. And that we are sincere and respectful of the ways in which people identify in terms of gender. I bring you a very practical situation: Imagine you being called continuously by the gender pronoun by which you do not identify yourself. This is more than a microaggression, it is a violence to our individuality. Reflect on what made us wrong. If it was for lack of knowledge, we should ask the person what he would like to be called. Both in terms of nouns and pronouns according to the gender she identifies herself with. In this way, we exercise empathy and humility and we end up putting ourselves in a learning position.

If it was for lack of knowledge, we should ask the person what he would like to be called. Both in terms of nouns and pronouns according to the gender she identifies herself with. In this way, we exercise empathy and humility and we end up putting ourselves in a learning position. Work on our self-discipline. We continually pay attention to our own biases, our own unconscious biases and always try to reduce their occurrence as much as possible. This is a tremendously inclusive, respectful stance, but it requires a lot of inner work and attention.

We continually pay attention to our own biases, our own unconscious biases and always try to reduce their occurrence as much as possible. This is a tremendously inclusive, respectful stance, but it requires a lot of inner work and attention. Educate the people around us about their own biases, about forms of human diversity and about the treatment that we should accord these people. We can and must educate about these ways of mitigating, reducing unconscious prejudices, so that we can all, all of us, will reap together a society with more respect for individualities.

What Teams Say Slovenia and Rodrigo

“Out here, in the real world, Eslô is a person who is always listened to, she is always silent to learn. Several times, in conversations with friends, she learned something and never repeated it.

We know how serious it is to call a trans/transvestite person by the pronoun they don’t identify. We know how much this can hit and hurt many people and we don’t agree with that. We will never put Slovenia in the role of victim in this situation, but it is also up to us to communicate that the moment she realized the giant mistake. She regretted and apologized to Linn and the participant understood and accepted her apology. We hope that every day it evolves so that attitudes like today don’t happen again.”

“Rodrigo had an unfortunate and wrong speech this morning where he uses ‘traveco’. We came through this statement to apologize for Rodrigo’s speech and remind you that this term is offensive and should never be used to refer to any trans or transvestite. After this speech, Rodrigo was reprimanded by his colleagues, acknowledged the mistake, apologized and said that today he would talk to Linn. We hope he can learn from it and evolve as a human being.”

