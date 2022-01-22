‘Love bombing’: when romanticism becomes manipulation

Imagine you’re at a restaurant one night, and after dinner, you decide to order not one, but two slices of cheesecake for dessert. Many would say this is unhealthy – or at least indulgent – ​​but everyone deserves a treat from time to time. Right?

If you keep ordering two slices of dessert pie every night for months, however, your health could suffer.

This is an analogy that Chitra Raghavan, a professor of psychology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, used to explain how romantic behaviors can turn into a manipulative dating practice known as “love bombing” (love bombing): Being overly generous with a new romantic partner and keeping in constant contact to gain the upper hand in the relationship.

“A partner, usually male but not exclusively, showers the other person with attention, affection, praise, flattery and essentially creates this context where she feels she has met her soulmate easily,” Raghavan said in a phone interview. “The reality is that the person doing the love bombing is creating or manipulating the environment to make it look like they are the perfect match or that they are the perfect mate.”

Sound familiar? Here are some signs and patterns to keep in mind to avoid this situation – and advice on what to do if you think this might be happening to you.

EXCESSIVE ATTENTION AND FLATTERING

One of the tricky things about dating, Raghavan said, is that everything that happens in healthy relationships can also happen in unhealthy relationships. Showing excessive attention is an example.

“If someone pays attention to you and is usually present during the first date, it usually signals interest,” said Raghavan, who also specializes in domestic violence and sex trafficking. “But there are also people who show interest in such a way that you end up feeling consumed by it.”

She added that it can be difficult to recognize the mismatch between familiarity (remember, it’s someone you’ve just met) and affection in the moment, especially when a person is saying what you want to hear: “You are my soulmate,” ” I’ve never met anyone I felt so close to” or “everything about you is what I wanted”.

“It’s very over-the-top, histrionic, but it can also be seen as deeply seductive and romantic, depending on what happens in between, what happens afterward,” Raghavan said.

"It's part of the idea of ​​excess and overloading the person so that they are carried away" - Chitra Raghavan, professor of psychology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice

ISOLATION FROM FRIENDS AND FAMILY

It might seem sweet that your new partner wants to spend all of their time with you. But more often than not, it’s a red flag: the person may be a narcissist trying to isolate you from the other connections in your life as a way of exerting control.

Amy Brunell, a professor of psychology at Ohio State University whose research focuses on narcissism in social and romantic relationships, said that while there isn’t a lot of research on abuse and narcissism by intimate partners, there is a connection. Controlling a person’s social life from the start can leave them with nowhere to go when a relationship goes sour.

“It plants the seeds for intimate partner violence, because usually a person might want to get out of it, and then it’s very difficult,” Brunell said in a phone interview.

EXAGGERATED GIFTS

Raghavan said that giving gifts to new partners is a common way for these people to exert influence, and even if they don’t have money, they can act like they do.

“It’s part of the idea of ​​excess and overloading the person so that they’re snatched away,” she said, adding that the “constant attention, flattery, seduction, gifts” make it difficult “to process that you’re being smothered. And when you’re suffocated, you don’t see the danger.”

Narcissists tend to be materialistic, Brunell said, so they can also give gifts to reinforce their worth and self-esteem.

“It reminds me a little bit of the Christian Gray stuff on that show, the chronic giving of fancy gifts,” she said, referring to the title character of Fifty Shades of grey. Because these characters abound in romantic media, she added, their behavior “becomes our equivalent idea of ​​romance.”

Paul Eastwick, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Davis, whose research examines how people initiate and commit to romantic relationships, noted that not all grand gestures should be red lights.

“Generally speaking, the way we give affection to other people, the way we show them that we care for them, the way we try to support them, all these things tend to predict good outcomes,” Eastwick said in an interview with telephone. “Love bombing,” he said, likely represents a “small subset” of this behavior.

AFTER THE LOVE BOMBING

In healthy adult romantic relationships, support, desire and affection tend to be reciprocal, Eastwick said. But in cases of love bombing, attention flows in one direction only: one person tries to become the other’s entire world.

Raghavan said people who have been “love-bombed” often feel as if they have lost their sense of self, which can take a long time to rebuild.

“You lose track of who you are because little things are being managed for you and those little things can be anything from how you dress to how you present yourself,” Raghavan said. “But it could also be the kind of joke you can tell in public or the kind of woman he wants you to be.”

These experts said victims should have patience and compassion, and they could also benefit from therapy. They should try to reconnect with the activities and people that mattered to them before that relationship entered their lives, experts advised.

"This needs to happen, accept the tragic events and embrace the positivity of the future," Raghavan said.