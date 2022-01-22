Luana Piovani demands ‘kiss’ from Tadeu Schmidt

Luana Piovani remains a separate character in “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Today, she charged Tadeu Schmidt for not sending more “kisses” to the presenter during the live program.

The joke started after Luana said that she would not watch the edition, which has her ex-husband Pedro Scooby as one of the participants. Tadeu, who took over the reality show this year, started saying “kiss, Luana!” to torment the famous.

In a story on Instagram, she said dramatically: “I forgot to ask you guys something…”

Did Tadeu kiss me yesterday? Or has he already forgotten me? Luana Piovani

The presenter pouted and pretended to cry with the abandonment of her colleague. In yesterday’s edition, the brothers disputed the positions of leader and angel for the first week of competition.

Scooby, father of Luana’s three children, didn’t win any of the races, but he did well anyway: his best friend in the house, Douglas Silva, ended up becoming leader.

The surfer ended up not only staying in the VIP area, but also gaining access to the leader’s room, on the second floor of the house.