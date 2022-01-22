Luciano and Rodrigo reveal their voting options; check out

After winning the leader and angel competition on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) with Douglas, Rodrigo decided to talk about votes with Luciano today, outside the house. The winner of the competition said that he intends to vote for Naiara Azevedo and the colleague pointed out Pedro Scooby as the first option, however, because he thinks he will be saved in the game, he is considering voting for Jade Picon.

“One thing I’m realizing: your vote won’t roll anymore, right?”, starts Luciano. “Yes, man. It’s not possible that I’m the only one feeling something different. Even cooking and being affectionate. Is that really what you would go too or not?”, asks Rodrigo.

“No, I was going to Scooby, but I think he’ll be saved. My second vote, unfortunately, I’m going to affinity. I’m going to Jade who just arrived. Lina is impossible”, said the dancer. Rodrigo agrees not to vote for Linn da Quebrada.

About considering voting for Pedro, Luciano explains: “We’re giving blood and he’s the only one who says all the time: I don’t know what I’m doing here. He’s at Disney.” Rodrigo agrees and says he thinks the same about the country singer.

“Naiara is a love of person, but the saint is not hitting me and her. She said that she is not here for a million and a half, but for another reason”, he concluded.