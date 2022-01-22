Ludmilla celebrates out of Brunna in Rodrigo, from ‘BBB’

The singer Ludmilla and the participant Rodrigo, from ‘BBB’ (Photo: Reproduction)

The singer Ludmilla, Brunna’s partner, from “Big Brother Brazil” 22, celebrated a ballerina’s cut after a joke made by Rodrigo inside the confinement. The participants talked in the room about the behavior of those who had a serious relationship outside the house and the commercial manager joked, citing the artist’s name:

“Hey, Ludmilla! Don’t worry, we’re taking care of Brunninha! She’s behaved, just listens here, look!”

The dancer then reacted, saying that she didn’t need to be watched: “I don’t need care, no. I know how to take care of myself.”

On Twitter, the singer celebrated her girlfriend’s cut:

Ludmilla celebrates Brunna’s courtship in Rodrigo (Photo: Reproduction)

