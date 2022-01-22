Ludmilla celebrates out of Brunna in Rodrigo, from ‘BBB’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ludmilla celebrates out of Brunna in Rodrigo, from ‘BBB’ 0 Views

The singer Ludmilla and the participant Rodrigo, from 'BBB' (Photo: Reproduction)The singer Ludmilla and the participant Rodrigo, from ‘BBB’ (Photo: Reproduction)

The singer Ludmilla, Brunna’s partner, from “Big Brother Brazil” 22, celebrated a ballerina’s cut after a joke made by Rodrigo inside the confinement. The participants talked in the room about the behavior of those who had a serious relationship outside the house and the commercial manager joked, citing the artist’s name:

“Hey, Ludmilla! Don’t worry, we’re taking care of Brunninha! She’s behaved, just listens here, look!”

READ MORE

Barbara, from ‘BBB’, collects sexy photos on her web profile

For the ‘BBB’, Slovenia misses the wedding of which it would be godmother

Anitta asks Boninho to join the ‘BBB’

See the physical transformations of the cast of Camarote, from ‘BBB’

Anitta says she found an old statement from Rodrigo, from ‘BBB’

The dancer then reacted, saying that she didn’t need to be watched: “I don’t need care, no. I know how to take care of myself.”

On Twitter, the singer celebrated her girlfriend’s cut:

Ludmilla celebrates Brunna's courtship in Rodrigo (Photo: Reproduction)Ludmilla celebrates Brunna’s courtship in Rodrigo (Photo: Reproduction)

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

See the most curious and bizarre situations of the “BBB”:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Mass on the seventh day of Françoise Forton’s death will take place in a church in Ipanema, on Monday | Rio de Janeiro

Françoise Forton – Reproduction: internet Françoise FortonReproduction: internet Published 01/22/2022 09:16 | Updated 01/22/2022 09:34 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved