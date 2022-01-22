Magnesium may play essential role in cancer treatment

A study conducted by researchers from the University of Basel, University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, and the University of Cambridge, UK, has proven that magnesium is essential for the functioning of the immune system, including the way our body fights cells. carcinogens.

In an article recently published in the scientific journal cell, the group led by Professor Christoph Hess showed that T cells need a sufficient amount of magnesium to operate efficiently.

T cells, or T lymphocytes, are responsible for recognizing and destroying abnormal cells, such as those in a tumor or even those infected by a virus.

Previous studies have linked diets low in magnesium with the rapid evolution of cancerous tumors in mice.

Hess’ group was able to prove that a cellular environment rich in magnesium works for T lymphocytes to more easily eliminate abnormal cells.

In this case, they realized that the mineral is important for the function of a specific protein on the surface of T lymphocytes, called LFA-1.

This is an anchoring site for defense cells, a point where they attach themselves to infected or abnormal cells. Magnesium works by enhancing this bond, the study found.

The discovery brings hope for even more effective treatments against cancer, especially immunotherapies.

Scientists showed, in experimental models, that the immune response of T cells against cancer cells was strengthened by increasing the concentration of magnesium at the site of a tumor.

“To clinically verify this observation, we are now looking at ways to increase the concentration of magnesium in tumors in a targeted manner,” says Hess in a statement.

However, the finding does not involve the ingestion of magnesium through a diet or supplementation, for example. This will be the subject of a new study that will be conducted by researcher Jonas Lötscher, from the Department of Biomedicine and Immunobiology at the University of Basel.

“As a next step, we are planning prospective studies to test the clinical effect of magnesium as an immune system catalyst,” says Lötscher.