Maíra Cardi reassures fans about Sophia Cardi’s health after night in the ICU – Marie Claire Magazine

Maíra Cardi reassures fans about Sophia Cardi’s health after night in the ICU (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

On the morning of this Friday (20), Maira Cardi used the networks to reassure fans about her daughter’s state of health, Sophia Cardi, as a result of his relationship with Arthur Aguiar, participant of BBB22. The businesswoman and influencer had commented to her followers that the little girl felt sick and spent the night and morning in the ICU.

“Just passing by to give you some satisfaction. I’m dying to take a shower, I have this sticky face, oily hair from two days without showering, since my live I haven’t taken a real shower (…). It’s been two days who are in this role of taking care of their daughter, sleeping sitting up in the hospital, and everything else”, she began.

“Anyway, I wanted to thank you for the prayers. And I realized that because in another time when Sophia was really bad, I shared it here and an hour later she was better, because the prayer chain is something very powerful, and then yesterday I was doing a prayer in her room and it came to my heart that I should ask for help. Nothing is more powerful than a prayer chain,” he continued.

Then Maíra talked about her daughter’s problem. “Sophia had a respiratory arrest, her throat closes, the larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. So we went to the hospital, they did adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment, that’s why she had to stay in the hospital. ICU under observation. Breathing problems are serious. That night we slept sitting up, because when she lays down, it closes again. She is already much better, and I have no doubt that it is because of the prayers you have said”, he concluded.

