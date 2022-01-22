Maira Cardi says her daughter is doing well after respiratory arrest

The digital influencer Mayra cardi, 38, came out this morning to reassure fans about her daughter Sophia Card’s health. The child, the result of a relationship with actor Arthur Aguiar, a participant in “BBB 22” (Rede Globo), is doing well after going to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) due to a respiratory problem.

Through stories, on Instagram, the businesswoman said that she lost her husband’s entry into “BBB 22” because her daughter ended up in the ICU due to a respiratory arrest caused by the closure of the larynx.

“Sophia had a respiratory arrest, her throat closes, the larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. So, we went to the hospital in Campinas and they did adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment. That’s why she had to stay in the ICU under observation. Breathing problems are serious”, he said.

The influencer, who participated in “Big Brother Brasil” 9, ended her demonstration by thanking fans for their prayers for the health of her three-year-old daughter.

That night we slept sitting up, because when she lies down, it closes again. She is much better now, and I have no doubt it’s because of the prayers you’ve said.

splash contacted the advisory Mayra cardi, who reported that the 3-year-old girl is already at home, recovering.