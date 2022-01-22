Man refuses to wear a mask and pilot decides to return international flight

The refusal of a passenger to wear a protective mask as a preventive measure against Covid-19 caused a pilot to return a flight from Miami (USA) to London (United Kingdom), as reported by American Airlines this Wednesday (20). ).

According to the company revealed to G1, the aircraft was already in the air, and the pilot reversed the trip by an hour, making the journey back to the US airport. The incident took place on Tuesday night (19).

Man refuses to wear a mask on American Airlines flight, and pilot returns the aircraft to the departure airport. Image: Aleksei Kochev – Shutterstock

Also according to the airline, the passenger “caused problems by refusing to comply with a federal order on the use of masks”.

According to the website Flightradar24, the company reported that local authorities entered the aircraft to accompany the flight’s return to the point of departure.

“We thank our team for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines wrote in a statement.

The use of a mask is a recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO) and it is a preventive measure to avoid the infection of the coronavirus, especially now with the increase in cases due to the Ômicron variant.

On December 1, the first North American case of this variant was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by California health officials. According to White House task force adviser Anthony Fauci, the infected patient received both doses of the vaccine, showed mild symptoms of the infection and was placed in complete isolation.

