Man swam 27 hours to survive Tonga tsunami – News

A 57-year-old man has earned the nickname “real-life Aquaman” after swimming about 27 hours after being swept away by the tsunami that hit several islands in the Tonga archipelago, generated by the explosion of a volcano last Saturday (15).

Lisala Folau, who lived on the small, isolated island of Atata – which has about 60 inhabitants – said in interviews that she was swept out to sea when waves hit her home around 7pm (3pm GMT) on Saturday.

“I have a problem with my legs, so I went down in the water at least eight times and tried to come back for air, but the sea kept spinning me and taking me under,” he told Reuters in Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga.

Folau said that the time he submerged, he managed to cling to a tree trunk and after that he was able to float and paddle slowly with his arm. He also stopped at two small islands and took about 27 hours to travel 7.5 km to reach a beach on the island of Tongapatu, the main island of the archipelago, where the capital is located, around 10 pm (6 am in Brasília) on Sunday. .

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano killed at least three people, caused a tsunami with waves of about 15 meters along the archipelago, damaged villages, resorts and many buildings, in addition to disrupting the country’s communications, of about 15 meters. of 105 thousand inhabitants.

Folau’s story went viral on social media and he was called the “real-life Aquaman”, in reference to the comic book and movie character.

When asked if he knew who Aquaman was, the man replied, “No, I don’t. I can only thank God, because he gave me the opportunity to see my family again.”