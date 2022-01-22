Maringá confirms third death by H3N2, says Sesa

Photo: Archive/Geraldo Bubniak/AEN

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) confirmed this Friday, 21, 203 more cases and eight deaths due to Influenza H3N2 in Paraná. One of the deaths was recorded in Maringá. The victim is a 72-year-old woman, who had no comorbidity and died on the 17th of this month.

This is the third death by H3N2 in the municipality. The first was registered on December 20, 2021 and the second was confirmed last Wednesday, 19.

The other seven deaths confirmed this Friday, 21, in Paraná, occurred in Curitiba, Doutor Camargo, Jacarezinho, Londrina, Pinhais, São João do Triunfo and Teixeira Soares between the 4th and 20th of January this year. According to Sesa, the deaths refer to four women and four men.

Paraná is facing an H3N2 epidemic. The state already has 1,516 confirmations and 48 deaths from H3N2 in 201 municipalities. The diagnoses are being monitored and accounted for since December last year, when the disease began to circulate in the state.

“We count on the collaboration of the population to maintain care such as the use of masks, hand washing, social distance and vaccination against influenza, even if it is from the last campaign. The immunizing agent protects against most circulating strains and increases immunity”, highlighted the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, to the State News Agency.

