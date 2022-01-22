Mass on the seventh day of Françoise Forton’s death will take place in a church in Ipanema, on Monday | Rio de Janeiro



Françoise Forton – Reproduction: internet

Françoise FortonReproduction: internet

Published 01/22/2022 09:16 | Updated 01/22/2022 09:34

Rio – The Mass on the seventh day of the death of actress Françoise Forton will be celebrated on Monday, at 6:30 pm, at Nossa Senhra da Paz Church, in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. The actress died at the age of 64 after facing treatment against a cancer.

Family and friends were invited to attend the celebration of the death mass of the actress. Françoise died last Sunday (16th) at Clínica São Vicente, in Gávea, South Zone of the city, where she had been hospitalized for at least four months. Françoise had already had the disease in 1989, when she was recording the soap opera “Tieta”.

The actress’ body was cremated at the Penitência Crematorium and Cemetery, in Caju, North Zone of Rio, last Monday (17).

The artist, who was born in 1957 in Rio Janeiro, participated in approximately 40 soap operas and had not acted since 2019. She was married to Eduardo Barata, with whom she had her only child, Guilherme Forton. There is still no information about the date and place of Françoise’s burial.

Françoise began her acting career in 1969 with a small participation in the soap opera “A Última Valsa”, then participated in an episode of the series “A Grande Família”, in 1973, playing Tuco’s girlfriend (Luiz Armando Queiroz).

She gained more notoriety on television with the soap opera “Fogo sobre Terra” in 1974, playing the rebel Estrada-de-Fogo. Since then, he has joined the cast of several telenovelas, always with important roles. Her last work was in the soap opera “Amor Sem Igual”, on Record TV, where she played the owner of a cabaret.