Mayra Cardi details health problem that took her daughter to the ICU and made her miss Arthur Aguiar’s entry in BBB22 | Campinas and Region

Influencer Mayra Cardi detailed, this Friday (21), the health problem that her daughter with actor and singer Arthur Aguiar went through, which made her miss her husband’s entrance to the house of “BBB22” on Thursday. fair (20).

On her Instagram profile, the businesswoman, who lives in Valinhos (SP), said that the girl had to go to the ICU because of a respiratory problem caused by the closure of the larynx. She confirmed that the girl is fine and left the hospital.

Sofia, three years old, spent Wednesday night (19) and Thursday morning admitted to a hospital in Campinas (SP) to treat the problem. On social media, Mayra asked her followers for a chain of prayers for her daughter to get better. In a video recorded this Friday, the influencer said that the girl had “as if it were a respiratory arrest” and needed to apply adrenaline.

“She is undergoing treatment. That’s why she had to stay in the ICU for observation, because breathing is serious. That night we slept sitting up because when she lays down, it closes again. So sitting is better. Thank God she managed to sleep well that night, is now much better, and I have no doubt that it was because of the prayers,” he said.

The businesswoman in the slimming area, who also participated in Big Brother Brazil in 2009, said on Thursday night that, at first, she would not make her daughter’s problem public, but later changed her mind. In addition, according to her, “children are fragile and end up absorbing all the evil that comes.”

Arthur Aguiar debuted on “BBB 22” three days after the start of the program. He, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada – all participants of the “cabin” – tested positive for Covid-19 and had to postpone entry into the house.

Arthur and Mayra are known to have had a troubled relationship in their marriage. In 2020, she revealed cheating on her partner. The businesswoman and the actor had announced the end of the relationship, but a while later they got back together. Sofia is the couple’s only child.

In Mayra’s statement on Instagram, she said that she lived in an “abusive and manipulative relationship, where she was extremely betrayed for many years”.

Arthur also used the platform to publish a video and defend himself against the accusations. “I admit all my mistakes as a human being, but this subject is not a joke and also for my daughter I need to, in fact, take a stand,” wrote the actor at the time.

