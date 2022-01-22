Microsoft will force upgrade from Windows 10 20H2 to 21H2 soon

Microsoft has introduced a new update to the Health Dashboard page of the operating system. According to the information entered, the Redmond giant will soon automatically update Windows 10 20H2 to 21H2. The situation happens with both the Home and Pro editions. Microsoft will end support for version 20H2 on May 10, 2022. Now, the company will give four months for the change.

Microsoft’s move isn’t surprising, as it’s often the company’s standard procedure when an operating system version nears the end of its support. So users will need to install a newer one. As the company explains in its note, the automatic release of the 21H2 version to 20H2-equipped computers will be part of the machine learning training. That is, some PCs will be updated, to see how the device behaves and proceed based on the results. “In light of this maintenance schedule, we have initiated a rollout for machine learning (ML) training devices on Windows 10, version 20H2 that are approaching end of maintenance to automatically upgrade to Windows 10, version 21H2.” Microsoft