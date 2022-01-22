Ministry of Health admits that child from SP had no reaction to the vaccine

In a note, the Ministry of Health reaffirmed, this Friday (21/1), that there is no relationship between the application of the vaccine and the case of the 10-year-old girl, resident of Lençóis Paulista (SP), who suffered a heart failure 12 hours after receiving Pfizer pediatric immunizer.

“The conclusive opinion, already released by the state, was that there is no causal relationship between vaccination and the clinical picture presented, therefore, the post-vaccination adverse event was discarded”, emphasizes the Ministry of Health, in a note. “The folder highlights that vaccination is safe and was authorized by Anvisa.”

The episode mobilized two Bolsonaro government officials: Marcelo Queiroga, head of Health, and Damares Alves, Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights (MDH), visited the child’s family on Thursday (20/1). In a report made on Twitter, however, Damares omitted the information that the government of the state of São Paulo ruled out any relationship between the adverse event and the disease.

The minister mentioned that even President Jair Bolsonaro contacted the child’s family by telephone. Damares also said that the case will be followed up by a team from the MDH and Health. Marcelo Queiroga even republished the report, but soon afterwards undid it.

“The Ministry of Health was notified of the case and followed the investigation conducted by the Secretary of Health of São Paulo. The conclusive opinion, already released by the state, was that there is no causal relationship between vaccination and the clinical picture presented, therefore, the post-vaccination adverse event was ruled out.

The patient has pre-excitation on the electrocardiogram, characteristic of Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. This is a congenital condition that causes the heart to have attacks of tachycardia. WPW is the most common cause of sudden death from ventricular arrhythmia. Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, hitherto undiagnosed and unknown to the family, led the child to have a tachycardia crisis, which resulted in hemodynamic instability.

The folder highlights that vaccination is safe and was authorized by Anvisa. The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the occurrence of post-vaccination adverse events, in partnership with municipal and state health departments. Adverse event records are reported in the e-SUS System by public health professionals, including immunization errors.”

remember the case

The child lives in Lençóis Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, but is hospitalized at the Unimed Hospital in Botucatu. Queiroga and Damares arrived in the city in the late afternoon and met with the 10-year-old girl’s family and the unit’s medical staff.

According to an investigation by the government of São Paulo, the adverse event was not related to the vaccine. In a statement, the state reported that “the analysis carried out by more than 10 specialists pointed out that the child had a rare congenital disease, unknown until then by the family, which triggered the clinical condition”. The experts’ analysis was based on examinations and data from the patient’s chart at the hospital.

After the case of cardiac arrest, the city hall of Lençóis Paulista suspended childhood vaccination in the city.

In an interview with metropolises, Anderson Prado, the mayor of the municipality, said he made the decision as a matter of safety and acknowledged that there was no type of proven relationship between the application of the vaccine and cardiac arrest.