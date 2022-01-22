Ministry of Health confirms that a child from Lençóis Paulista had no adverse reaction to the vaccine

10-year-old girl has a rare disease that had not been diagnosed and caused her to suffer cardiac arrest

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Ministry of Health monitors all possible cases of vaccine reactions



THE Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday, 21, that the case of a girl who had a cardiac arrest on the same day she took the first dose of a vaccine Against the Covid-19 did not occur due to an adverse effect of the immunizing agent. The folder corroborated the information released by the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo (CVE-SP), that the 10-year-old girl has a rare disease, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes pre-excitation on the electrocardiogram. , a congenital condition that causes the heart to have attacks of tachycardia. “Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, hitherto undiagnosed and unknown to the family, led the child to have a tachycardia crisis, which resulted in hemodynamic instability,” said the federal ministry, citing the CVE investigation.

The case led the city hall of Lençóis Paulista to temporarily stop vaccinating children in the municipality, until the reasons that caused the cardiac arrest were clarified. The girl was visited by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the Minister of Human and Family Rights, Damares Alves, at the hospital where she was hospitalized, in Botucatu, and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the family. The Epidemiological Surveillance System for Adverse Events Post-vaccination reported that the child was immunized with the correct dosage and technique. She had her condition reversed, is hospitalized and is in stable health.