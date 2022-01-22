Ministry of Health confirms that vaccine did not cause cardiac arrest in child

1

Unimed Botucatu/Disclosure Doctor Walfrido Oberg, president of Unimed Botucatu, minister Queiroga, doctor Celso Pizarro, technical director of the Hospital Complex, minister Damares and doctor Fernando Pinheiro, clinical director of the hospital

Lençóis Paulista – The Ministry of Health confirmed the analysis carried out by the State Government and said this Friday (21) that a link between vaccination against Covid-19 and cardiac arrest suffered by a 10-year-old girl, resident of Lençóis Paulista (43 kilometers from Bauru). The suspected reaction led the city to suspend childhood immunization against the disease in the city for seven days (read below).

“The post-vaccination adverse event was ruled out,” the ministry said. “Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, hitherto undiagnosed and unknown to the family, caused the child to have a tachycardia crisis, which resulted in hemodynamic instability.”

As announced yesterday by the JC, ministers Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) visited the child at the Unimed Hospital in Botucatu this Thursday (20). Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had already called the family.

On Twitter, even after the São Paulo government concluded that the reaction was linked to a rare congenital disease, Damares said that he had a meeting with the child “hospitalized after suspected cardiac arrest on the same day he received the Covid vaccine”.

Queiroga liked Damares’ post. Both did not report that the relationship with the vaccine was already ruled out.

The minister is considering running for the Senate in São Paulo or Amapá. Queiroga has already told allies that he should not run. In a note, the Ministry of Health said that “vaccination is safe and was authorized by Anvisa.”

“The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the occurrence of post-vaccination adverse events in partnership with municipal and state health departments,” he said.

REMEMBER THE CASE

The 10-year-old girl, who has asthma, received the immunizer from Pfizer, indicated for her age group, on Tuesday (18). About 12 hours later, he began to have symptoms that progressed to cardiorespiratory arrest. She was taken to a private health unit, resuscitated and transferred to the ICU at the Unimed Hospital in Botucatu, where she remained hospitalized.

One point that caught the attention of specialists who analyzed the suspected reaction was the short interval between immunization and the onset of symptoms. The elapsed time would not support the hypothesis of myocarditis triggered by vaccination, according to the group’s evaluation.

The case investigation was conducted jointly by the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the State Health Department and the Epidemiological Surveillance Groups of Botucatu and Bauru, in addition to the municipality of Lençóis Paulista.

Federal government technicians claim that the case could be taken to the pharmacovigilance committee commanded by the Ministry of Health, but that the analysis of the São Paulo government left no doubt.

The diagnosis revealed pre-excitation on the child’s electrocardiogram, which, according to the Secretariat, is a characteristic of Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome.

“This is a congenital condition that causes the heart to have tachycardia crises. Some of these crises can have a very high frequency, leading to syncope or even sudden death”, explained the folder in a note.

Yesterday afternoon, the child’s father informed the report that his daughter went to a private hospital in Bauru to undergo an MRI. However, due to discomfort generated by the trip, the medical team decided to postpone the exam to Monday. According to him, the girl remains hospitalized, with a stable condition, and tests are necessary to close the diagnosis of the congenital disease.

SUSPENDED

Despite the investigation having ruled out a reaction to the vaccine, the City Hall of Lençóis Paulista reported that the application of doses against Covid, on demand, for children between 5 and 11 years old with comorbidity and permanent disability remains suspended and will only resume next Tuesday. fair (25). Immunization on Monday (24) can be scheduled by interested parties at the Health Center on 0800 2691 120.