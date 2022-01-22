Ministry of Health rejects Conitec guidelines not to use ‘Covid kit’ for treatment in SUS patients | coronavirus

The Ministry of Health rejected, in ordinances published this Friday (21) in the Federal Official Gazette, the guidelines of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec) not to use drugs from the “Covid kit” for treatment. in SUS patients with Covid-19.

Conitec’s guidelines, approved in May and December of last year, were not using drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin and other ineffective drugs to treat the disease – both in outpatient clinics (mild cases) and in hospitals, when the patient is hospitalized.

Both were rejected by the ministry. The decisions were signed by the head of the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Hélio Angotti Neto. He points out, among the reasons, “the uncertainty and incipience of the scientific scenario in the face of a disease that is largely unknown”.

The use of the “Covid kit” remedies, however, is already widely discarded by Brazilian and foreign scientific societies, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

It’s #FAKE that WHO recommended Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

‘Covid kit is illusion kit’: data that point to risks and lack of effectiveness

Ministry of Health ignores Conitec decision on Covid Kit

Angotti Neto stated that the elaboration of the guidelines (see video above) “went through processes of great turmoil”, which “may have put pressure on members of Conitec”.

Neto also pointed out that the decision was taken by 7 votes in favor and six against, pointing out that it would be something atypical in the history of the council. However, the votes against were given by five government departments and the Federal Council of Medicine. According to a report by Rádio CBN, Angotti Neto asked for the resignation of Vânia Canuto, one of the assistants who voted in favor of the Conitec report that contraindicates the use of the Covid kit.

The decision of the Ministry of Health is in line with the position of President Jair Bolsonaro, who says he has not been vaccinated and is a defender of the Covid kit medicines.

1 of 1 July 23 – President Jair Bolsonaro displays a box of chloroquine for rhea at the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília – Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters July 23 – President Jair Bolsonaro displays a box of chloroquine for rhea at the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília – Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters

Doctor Carlos Carvalho, coordinator of the study that did not recommend the use of the drugs, said he was surprised by the rejection of the report. see the video at the top of this report) – and who will forward a request for a review of the decision to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Veto changes little the scenario, says expert

For Daniel Dourado, physician and lawyer at the USP Sanitary Law Research Center, the ministry’s rejection of the guidelines changes little the scenario of prescribing ineffective drugs.

“Whoever is going to prescribe was already prescribing it. In practice, it changes little if patients are going to receive it. They can already receive it, with or without this guideline”, points out Dourado.

“These drugs from the Covid kit already exist and are already distributed for other things, they don’t have strict protocols for distribution. So, if you have chloroquine, ivermerctin in a pharmacy of a Basic Health Unit (UBS) for the patient to take, for whatever reason that is, and the UBS guy prescribes it, he won’t need to say what the reason is. So they’ll keep taking it”, he explains.

The weight of the decision, says the researcher, is much more political than practical..

“These guidelines would be the first official document of the Ministry of Health saying ‘these drugs don’t work’. It’s a political loss”, points out Dourado.

Watch on Globoplay: The Prevent Senior Case

The Prevent Senior Case: documentary premieres on Globoplay this Thursday (16)

“By the Organic Health Law, any incorporation of technology and therapeutic guidelines has to be based on scientific evidence. So, if the secretary validated this as a protocol, it could be judicially invalidated, because it did not follow the legal requirement, which is the evidence science”, adds Dourado.