Moraes orders Bolsonaro to provide information on accusation of early electoral propaganda | Politics

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Superior Electoral Court, ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to provide information, in two days, about an accusation of early electoral propaganda made by the PT, due to statements made at an event at the Planalto Palace, on the 12th. .

The ceremony in question was the launch of lines of credit for Aquaculture and Fisheries. The party stated that, at the time, Bolsonaro “promoted real early propaganda in favor of his reelection and negative in relation to Mr. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic”.

Moraes is the rapporteur of the representation presented to the TSE by the PT. According to the acronym, Bolsonaro gave a speech in which he allegedly insinuated that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was “lotting ministries”, and that his re-election would be the return of the “criminal” to the “crime scene”.

Also, according to the PT, the statements were made using the public communication network – TV Brasil, which belongs to EBC, a public company.

The legend wants Bolsonaro to be sentenced to pay a fine of up to BRL 25,000.

In addition to ordering Bolsonaro to be summoned to present a defense, the minister referred the case to the Electoral Attorney General’s Office for an opinion.