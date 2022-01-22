Moraes sends Bolsonaro to explain attacks on Lula on TV Brasil in up to two days

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Superior Electoral Court, set a two-day deadline for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to provide clarification on an accusation of early electoral propaganda presented by the PT, based on statements made at Palácio do Planalto on 12 of January.
The order is dated last Monday 17th, but was released this Friday 21st. According to the document, Moraes also asked for the Electoral Attorney General’s opinion.
The PT argues that, at the ceremony in Brasilia, Bolsonaro “promoted real early propaganda in favor of his re-election and negative in relation to Mr. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic”.
On the occasion, the former captain insinuated that Lula (PT), favorite to win the presidential elections, “would be ‘lotting ministries’, also indicating Caixa Econômica Federal, in addition to insinuating that his re-election would be the return of the ‘criminal’ to the ‘ crime scene'”. The acronym also maintains that Bolsonaro used “a public communication network apparatus to propagate negative electoral ideas to the detriment of his possible political opponent”.
According to the PT, the fact that the broadcast was publicized by the TV Brazil constitutes an electoral crime – since the broadcaster is part of the EBC, public communication company. The legend defends that Bolsonaro be sentenced to pay a fine of up to 25 thousand reais.