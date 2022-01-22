Moraes sends Bolsonaro to explain attacks on Lula on TV Brasil in up to two days

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Superior Electoral Court, set a two-day deadline for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to provide clarification on an accusation of early electoral propaganda presented by the PT, based on statements made at Palácio do Planalto on 12 of January.

The order is dated last Monday 17th, but was released this Friday 21st. According to the document, Moraes also asked for the Electoral Attorney General’s opinion.